21 people test positive in Nellore, Prakasam

ONGOLE

11 June 2020 23:39 IST

25 patients discharged from hospitals in the two districts

There was no respite for Nellore and Prakasam districts from coronavirus as 21 more fresh cases were reported from both the districts on Thursday.

With 15 new cases, the total confirmed cases went up to 370 in Nellore district and the same for Prakasam district has been put at 98. Three patients being treated in Ongole hailed from outside the district.

As many as 25 patients, including 15 in Prakasam, were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the two districts. Proximity to Chennai is proving costly for Nellore district as Sullurpeta accounted for five fresh cases and Tada bordering Tamil Nadu four new cases.

Marripadu registered two positive cases. Nellore, Doravarisataram, Buchireddipalem and Sangam registered one case each, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

As many as 539 persons were put under quarantine in Nellore district.

Rural Prakasam accounted for the new cases as a 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl from Santaravuru, near Chinnaganjam contracted the infection, said COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards.

A 33-year-old woman from Takilapadu near Kanigiri and her 11-year-old daughter were tested positive after visiting Vijayawada. A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Chirala town have also got infected.