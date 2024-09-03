21 people stranded in flood areas airlifted in Guntur

The district administration, on Tuesday, September 3, continued the evacuation process for the people who were stranded at various islands in the Krishna river in the Guntur district.

According to the district authorities, at least 21 people were airlifted by helicopter, and another 62 were evacuated through two country-made boats and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) boats from Pedalanka village in Thullur mandal and shifted to the Ibrahimpatnam rehabilitation centre. Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P. Srikar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kolli Srinivasa Rao, and others were entrusted with the responsibility of evacuating the stranded people in this village by Collector S. Nagalakshmi.

Mahanadu Colony at Tadepalli mandal near Prakasam Barrage in the district was also inundated with flood waters, and rescue and rehabilitation activities were initiated there for the needy.

The NDRF and State government officials have shifted stranded people to Uddandarayunipalem village in Thullur mandal of Amaravati. The government established a rehabilitation centre at Uddandarayunipalem for them, and others affected in the surrounding areas. People of Bommavanipalem at Kollipara mandal were evacuated to the rehabilitation centres.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department officials packed the groceries to be distributed to the flood victims. The grocery packets included onions, rice, potatoes, and other essentials, as mandated by the State government.