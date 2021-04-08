21 more students from AU test positive

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 April 2021 00:41 IST

The 111 students of Engineering College of Andhra University (AUCE) who had tested positive for COVID-10 days ago, tested negative in the COVID-19 tests conducted by the Health Department, said District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) P. Surya Narayana, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 21 students, all boys who were isolated after coming in contact with the positive cases, had tested positive in the latest results.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the DMHO, the department conducted tests on 1,142 persons, including students and faculty. The list includes those who were isolated after coming in contact with the positive cases.

Among the total tests conducted, 21 boys tested positive, while the rest of the students and faculty tested negative.

“While some of the students had already left the hostel, many will leave by tomorrow morning,” he added.