‘21 lakh women downloaded Disha app in Eluru police range’

Home Minister explains salient features of the application

Home Minister M. Sucharitha appealed to the women to utilise the services of the Disha police system by downloading the app, during an awareness meeting held at Raagampeta in Gandepalli mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of students and women, Ms. Sucharitha said that the Disha police system had been equipped with robust investigative tools, technical support, and human resources to deliver the services during emergencies. Participating in the programme, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eluru) K.V. Mohana Rao said that more than 21 lakh women had downloaded the Disha app in the Eluru Range, adding that a target of 1 crore downloads had been set.

‘Track my Travel’

The women were explained about the ‘Track my Travel’ and SOS options available in theapp. The women can seek police assistance by dialing 100, 101 or 112. East Godavari SP M. Ravindranath Babu said that a campaign on the Disha police services had been launched to create awareness among women. Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari, Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi were present.