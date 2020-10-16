2.1 lakh people affected by rains in East Godavari

Over 2.1 lakh people have been affected by the heavy rains in the last one week, with rainwater inundating nearly 22,000 houses across East Godavari district by Friday.

In an official release issued by the East Godavari District Collector, 743 houses have been completely damaged in low-lying areas across the district. No casualties were reported on Friday.

Agricultural crops in 43,821 hectares have been damaged due to water-logging for over 24 hours while horticulture crops in more than 3,923 hectares have been damaged across the district.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu inspected the affected areas in Kakinada city and rural areas, and inquired about the plight of the affected people.

“The State Disaster Relief Force is engaged in evacuation of the affected people in Kakinada city. We will review the causes for the huge inflow of rainwater into the habitations in the city,” Mr. Kannababu said.