21 KGBVs upgraded as junior colleges

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) officials have upgraded 21 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) as junior colleges for the current academic year. This brings the total number of KGBV junior colleges to 23 in the district.

Each of the girl’s residential colleges is slated to provide education and accommodation for 40 new students this year, and 80 from next year. A total of 1,840 students by the year 2020-21, would be accommodated in the colleges.

“As we began this year, we will have only first year students. From next year we will have students in both years,” said Girl Child Development Officer C. Nageshwari Devi.

Of the 21 colleges, nine have been identified for MPC, six for BiPC, five for vocational courses, and one for CEC. “The colleges would only teach one group,” said Ms. Devi. The KGBV colleges would only take the children who passed out tenth class in a KGBV and would not have an admission process.

Higher allocation

A budget is also being charted out by the SSA officials to accommodate the students. The new allocations are expected to be between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 for each student per month. The new arrangement is expected to cost the government a minimum of ₹22.08 lakh per month.

Over 10,000 children are accommodated in 53 KGBVs across the district. While 23 have been upgraded, 30 are high schools teaching from sixth to tenth classes.

Water plants

The government has also sanctioned 10 new mineral water plants in the KGBVs taking the number of such schools providing mineral water in the district to 33.

The KGBVs were introduced in 2004 with an aim to provide quality education and hostel facility to underprivileged children.