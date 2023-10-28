HamberMenu
209 job aspirants in A.P. receive appointment orders in Rozgar Mela

Lakhs of jobs provided across the country in the recruitment drive, says PM Modi who participated in the event virtually

October 28, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Narendra A. Patil and others giving away appointment letters to selected candidates as part of Rozgar Mela at the Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

DRM Narendra A. Patil and others giving away appointment letters to selected candidates as part of Rozgar Mela at the Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

As many as 209 persons who secured jobs in various government departments and organisations received appointment orders in the State in the Rozgar Mela organised here on Saturday, October 28.

Of them, 161 appointments were made in the Indian Railways in various categories such as Station Master, Commercial Clerks, Ticket Checking Staff, and Junior Engineer, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

The new recruits will join Railways, Department of Higher and School Education, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other government departments and banks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the programme virtually, said that Rozgar Melas which began one year ago provided jobs to some lakhs of unemployed youth across the country.

The overall time between the job notification and the issuance of the appointment order has been reduced to almost half, Mr. Modi said, adding that the SSC and other exams are now being conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English, making it easier for aspirants to break the language barriers.

Union Bank of India zonal manager Ravindra Babu, Assistant Director of the Department of Posts Syed Ansari, AIIMS Mangalagiri (Recruitment Cell) in-charge Dr. Rajasekhar Mohan, and others participated in the programme.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / employment / indian railways

