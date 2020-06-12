Andhra Pradesh

207 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

A medical team in Andhra Pradesh testing a person for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 207 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the bulletin released by the Command Control Room on June 12, a total of 3,091 (123 new cases) have been discharged after recovery while 2,465 cases are still active.

The virus has so far claimed 80 lives in the State. No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 207 new cases, 141 are among localites, two are foreign returnees and 64 are from other States or migrant workers.

Of the total number of people infected by the virus in the State so far, 4,402 of them are local cases.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 5:05:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/207-fresh-covid-19-cases-in-andhra-pradesh/article31813485.ece

