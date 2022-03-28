2,066 persons nabbed in ID liquor cases in Andhra Pradesh

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police conducted raids on illicit distilled (ID) liquor and arrack brewing units in the State under ‘Operation Parivarthana 2.0’, and booked 3,403 cases against those found to be manufacturing it.

During the raids conducted from March 10 to 26, the SEB and the police arrested 2,066 persons, who were allegedly involved in manufacturing the ID liquor and arrack.

Police seized 44,058 litres of ID liquor and 73,734 kg of black jaggery and confiscated 155 vehicles allegedly used in the illegal trade. The teams destroyed 16,04,741 litres of fermented jaggery wash, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

The SEB invoked the PD Act against four habitual offenders in the State, the Commissioner said on Monday.