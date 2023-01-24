ADVERTISEMENT

2023 is a preparatory year for general elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections: Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

January 24, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Muraleedharan calls the BJP State Cadre to go to the people and make aware of scenario in the State.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has stated that the year 2023 would be a ‘preparatory year’ for the next general elections and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. 

In his address the BJP Executive Committee of Andhra Pradesh in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Mr. Muraleedharan has said; “The Centre and A.P. are going to have general and Assembly elections respectively in 2024. We are in a significant year, 2023. We are going to have the elections within the 400 days”.

“2023 is a preparatory year to go to the people, to make the public aware of the scenario in Andhra Pradesh in run up to the next elections in Andhra Pradesh. Today’s State Executive Committee meeting is focussed on the situation in the State“, said Mr. Muraleedharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets, Mr. Muraleedharan has stated that Andhra Pradesh would be major beneficiary of the initiatives of the Millet Mission. 

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, BJP Andhra Pradesh State In-Charge Sunil Deodhar, Rajaya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Senior leaders C. M. Ramesh were present. BJP State President Somu Veerraju has presided over the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US