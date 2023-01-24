2023 is a preparatory year for general elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections: Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

January 24, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has stated that the year 2023 would be a ‘preparatory year’ for the next general elections and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2024.

In his address the BJP Executive Committee of Andhra Pradesh in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Mr. Muraleedharan has said; “The Centre and A.P. are going to have general and Assembly elections respectively in 2024. We are in a significant year, 2023. We are going to have the elections within the 400 days”.

“2023 is a preparatory year to go to the people, to make the public aware of the scenario in Andhra Pradesh in run up to the next elections in Andhra Pradesh. Today’s State Executive Committee meeting is focussed on the situation in the State“, said Mr. Muraleedharan.

On declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets, Mr. Muraleedharan has stated that Andhra Pradesh would be major beneficiary of the initiatives of the Millet Mission.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, BJP Andhra Pradesh State In-Charge Sunil Deodhar, Rajaya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Senior leaders C. M. Ramesh were present. BJP State President Somu Veerraju has presided over the meeting.