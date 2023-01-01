2022 a memorable year for APSRTC, says Managing Director

January 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday said 2022 was a memorable year for the public sector transport giant.

Celebrating the New Year’s Day with the employees at the RTC House, he urged them to continue their concerted efforts that would help the Corporation further improve its services and also revenues.

Mr. Tirumala Rao cut a cake and extended New Year greetings to the employees.

He said the ticket revenue and revenue earned through the cargo wing of the department had exceeded the previous year’s earnings while the newly-introduced Unified Ticketing Services (UTS) had become a model being followed by other State RTCs.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said the Corporation was in a position to gradually clear the debts it had accumulated and disburse loans to the employees in a shorter period (2-3 days). The kin of the employees who died while serving in the Corporation were given jobs on compassionate grounds while a few others in waiting were also being considered for the vacant posts in various wings of the Corporation, he said.

The Corporation Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (Cargo and Logistics) Ravi Varma and others were present.