201 inmates of welfare hostels shifted to nearby hostels due to incessant rains in East Godavari

Published - September 01, 2024 07:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 201 inmates of four Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare hostels and two Backward Classes (BC) welfare hostels have been shifted to nearby hostels, owing to the poor structural stability of the respective hostels, in East Godavari district.

Incessant rains that lashed across the district has also been another reason for the students being shifted to the nearby hostels. According to an official release issued by District Collector P. Prasanthi, at least 17 inmates of BC welfare hostel for girls, Korukonda, have been shifted to a nearby hostel. 

The inmates of four SC Welfare hostels at Nallajerla, Korukonda, Kovvuru and Vundrajavaram have been shifted to nearby hostels and they would return to their respective hostels after the downpour ends.

