2003 Alipiri blast accused Kollam Gangireddy in police custody

The Railway Kodur police on Monday evening took YSR Congress Party leader Kollam Gangireddy, an accused in the 2003 Alipiri bomb blast case and red sanders cases, into custody, and reportedly shifted him to Madanapalle of Annamayya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information, Gangireddy along with his followers had arrived in Railway Kodur town in connection with a land dispute involving a cinema hall. After mild tension, the police took Gangireddy to the area police station and reportedly questioned him for an hour, before letting him off.

However, the Superintendent of Police, Vidyasagar Naidu, was said to have directed the Railway Kodur police to bring him to Madanapalle, where he was currently camping.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during the Telugu Desam Party government that Gangireddy was arrested by the Interpol in Mauritius in March 2015. The CID police from Vijayawada brought him to the State and got him remanded. Then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself had sought the Governor’s intervention for Gangireddy’s arrest.

Then in-charge of the AP Red Sanders Task Force and Inspector General M. Kantha Rao was instrumental in detecting that Gangireddy held two passports.

During the YSRCP regime, Gangireddy was out on bail, remained an active functionary in the party, and had allegedly brokered several private land settlements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.