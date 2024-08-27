ADVERTISEMENT

2003 Alipiri blast accused Kollam Gangireddy in police custody

Published - August 27, 2024 05:56 am IST - RAILWAY KODUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Kodur police on Monday evening took YSR Congress Party leader Kollam Gangireddy, an accused in the 2003 Alipiri bomb blast case and red sanders cases, into custody, and reportedly shifted him to Madanapalle of Annamayya district.

According to information, Gangireddy along with his followers had arrived in Railway Kodur town in connection with a land dispute involving a cinema hall. After mild tension, the police took Gangireddy to the area police station and reportedly questioned him for an hour, before letting him off.

However, the Superintendent of Police, Vidyasagar Naidu, was said to have directed the Railway Kodur police to bring him to Madanapalle, where he was currently camping.

It was during the Telugu Desam Party government that Gangireddy was arrested by the Interpol in Mauritius in March 2015. The CID police from Vijayawada brought him to the State and got him remanded. Then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself had sought the Governor’s intervention for Gangireddy’s arrest.

Then in-charge of the AP Red Sanders Task Force and Inspector General M. Kantha Rao was instrumental in detecting that Gangireddy held two passports.

During the YSRCP regime, Gangireddy was out on bail, remained an active functionary in the party, and had allegedly brokered several private land settlements.

