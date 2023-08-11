ADVERTISEMENT

2,000 students to recite Andhra Mahabharata poems at KBN College in Vijayawada

August 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The programme will be organised on August 22, commemorating 1,000 years of the Telugu version of Mahabharata penned by Nannayya, Thikkana and Yerrapragada

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Students practising recitation of Andhra Mahabharata poems at KBN College in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Kakaraparti Bhavaranayna (KBN) College will organise Dwisahasragala Padyarchana (recitation of poems by two thousand students) on its campus on August 22. The Department of Telugu of the college is organising the event, commemorating 1,000 years of Andhra Mahabharata (Telugu version of Mahabharata). 

The Telugu version of Mahabharatha was penned by the Kavitrayam (Trinity of poets) comprising Nannayya, Thikkana and Yerrapragada (also known as Errana).

KBN College secretary T. Srinivasu said that Nannaya had started to translate the Sanskrit Mahabharata into Telugu on the request of the East Chalukya king Rajaraja Narendra. The translation was done 1,000 years ago.

The programme is aimed at promoting the Telugu language and helping restore the past glory and grandeur of the culture.  The main objective is to reintroduce Nannaya, the first Telugu poet, to the present generation so that the Adi Kavya is widely discussed and read by the people. 

As many as 2,000 degree students would recite 108 poems selected from Andhra Mahabharata.  The selected students have been instructed to memorise the poems and they have been reciting the poems daily.

Former Vice-President M. Venakaiah Naidu, Maha Sahasravadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao, cine writer and actor Tanikella Bharani, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh L.V. Subrahmanyam and others are expected to take part in the programme.  

During the day, about 1,000 students would take out a rally from the college to Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram. Maha Bharata books would be carried in a palanquin during the procession.

Former Minister and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata,  District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Municipal Commissioner  Swapnil Dinakar Pundarkar and others would take part in the rally, said Mr. Srinivasu.

