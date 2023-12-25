ADVERTISEMENT

2,000 people take part in Aadudam Andhra rally in Vijayawada

December 25, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, East Constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar taking part in an ‘Aadudam Andhra’ rally in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

All arrangements are in place for the conduct of the Aadudam Andhra sports festival from Tuesday, said NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar.

Taking part in a rally organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in connection with the Statewide sports event in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mr. Sampath Kumar said competitions will be held at 605 secretariats of the district from December 26 to February 10. Around 2,000 people took part in the rally, which began from the Satavahana College and ended at Shikhamani Centre.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said registration, selection of grounds, team formation, distribution of sports kits and all other formalities have been completed. He added that 225 grounds in the district have been prepared for seven competitions and awareness programmes are being organised about the competitions at the village and ward-level. More than one lakh students have registered for the competitions in the district, the Joint Collector said.

Vijayawada MLA Vellampalli Srinivas and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, among others, participated in the rally.

