2,000 cockfight organisers held in East Godavari

Nearly 2,000 organisers of cockfights have been arrested during the three-day Sankranti festival across East Godavari district. More than 25% of the organisers are from the Konaseema region that shares a border with West Godavari district.

SP M. Raveendranath Babu said that 554 organisers were arrested in the Konaseema region alone. In the Rajamahendravaram urban police limits, the police arrested 431 organisers and 1,500 from the rest of the district.

The police from the Kakinada, Peddapuram, and Amalapuram police divisions have destroyed the tents and other arrangements made at the rooster fight venues during the three-day raids.