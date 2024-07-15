GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200-year-old ‘Valasa Panduga’ celebrates unity among villagers in Kuppam

Once in 10 years, the people of Gudi Kothuru and Vepamanu Kothuru lock their homes, carry their village deities and leave their villages to spend a day with their fellow villagers, across caste and religious barriers

Published - July 15, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Women preparing food for their families during the Valasa Panduga at the outskirts of Gudi Kothur village of Kuppam division in Chittoor district.

Women preparing food for their families during the Valasa Panduga at the outskirts of Gudi Kothur village of Kuppam division in Chittoor district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Valasa Panduga’, a one-day migration festival, is a unique tradition observed by the approximately 300 families of Gudi Kothuru and Vepamanu Kothuru villages of the Gudupalle mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

The festival has been observed since the formation of the twin villages which have a population of about 2,000.

Every ten years, the people here undertake a distinctive ritual of temporarily vacating their villages during the first showers of the southwest monsoon usually between June and July. They believe it helps ensure the safety and unity of their community.

The festival was supposed to be celebrated in 2020 as per the traditional calendar. However, it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held on July 14 this year.

At daybreak on the day before the festival, the villagers, along with their livestock, assemble outside the village, carrying the idols of their village deities. Barbed fences are erected on the approach roads to the deserted villages to prevent entry.

They perform special prayers and rituals seeking divine intervention in safeguarding their community. This practice, they believe, will ward off evil spirits from infiltrating their villages.

From dawn to midnight, the villagers revel by eating a variety of dishes made of the goats and poultry birds sacrificed to the deities.

The women cook the food while the children play under the tree shades and amidst bushes. The men, meanwhile, engage in gambling and drinking liquor.

After sundown, the village deities are brought back to the village amidst celebrations. The villagers also return to their homes after this.

The village head of Gudi Kothuru says the inception of the tradition happened in the 1800s, and is deeply ingrained in their culture. It promotes unity and it is celebrated by all, not discriminating against anyone on the lines of caste or religion.

This year, a couple of youths from Gudi Kothur village, who work as software engineers in Bengaluru, also joined the festival.

Interestingly, a majority of the families, belonging to the backward Boya community, are well-settled, with the men, from the old to the younger generation, switching their traditional vocation of digging wells to working on layouts with modern planning in Bengaluru, Mangalore, Hubli and other cities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The villagers here take pride in honouring the customs and practices of their ancestors and in continuing the unique practice of locking their houses for a day, once in ten years and taking the time to catch up with their fellow villagers, across caste and religious lines.

