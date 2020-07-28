200 quintals of PDS rice seized, 2 held

The Special Branch (SB) police in association with the Kanchikacherla police intercepted a lorry transporting 200 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) illegally and seized the vehicle along with the stocks on Tuesday. They arrested two persons in this connection.

The rice bags were being smuggled from Bobbellapadu village in Chandarlapadu mandal to Yanam in Puducherry, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

“On a tip-off, the police team led by Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy and CI Satish and SB SI Murali Krishna intercepted the rice-laden lorry at Gandepalli and took two persons into custody,” the SP said.

The Kanchikacherla police registered a case under Section 420 IPC and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.