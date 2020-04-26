200 police stations located in red zones

More than 2,000 police personnel have been working in red zones in the State during the lockdown. They are working in highly vulnerable conditions round the clock.

According to the official sources, about 200 red zones have been created in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the State. Officials of the Medical and Health, Police, Revenue and other departments have been supplying essential commodities at the doorstep of people in many red zones and imposed restrictions.

Police have been monitoring the situation through drones in red zones and giving instructions to the residents from time to time through the public addressing systems.

Of the total 1,152 police stations in the State, 200 are located in red zones. A few stations were attached with staff quarters and the families of the police too were staying in these unfavourable conditions. Staff quarters located in red zones were being disinfected regularly and Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were supplied to the police personnel working in red zones.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, while thanking the family members of the police for their cooperation during the pandemic, has appealed to the children and the aged to take all steps to prevent the virus.

“The Police Department distributed PPE kits to the staff deployed in red zones and masks, gloves and sanitisers to those allotted COVID-19 duties in the State. Dos and don’ts have been issued to the police working in red zones,” the DGP said.

DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju said that 60 drones have been pressed into service to monitor the situation round the clock in red zones. The police were speaking to the residents directly and warning those who were seen repeatedly in red zones.

“We are preparing health and risk profiles of police personnel deployed for COVID-19 duties across the State. Police personnel and their family members staying in red zones were asked to be cautious,” the DIG, who reviewed the situation from the AP Police Headquarters on Sunday said. The police stations located in red zones are being regularly disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solutation, the DIG added.