Andhra Pradesh

200 gelatin sticks, 200 detonators seized

Police seized 200 detonators and an equal number of gelatin sticks that were allegedly being smuggled from neighbouring Telangana State.

Police during a routine vehicle checking drive at Garikapadu border checkpost intercepted a vehicle and found the explosives on Wednesday, said Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu, adding that one person was taken into custody in this connection.

Police are verifying from where and for what purpose the accused was smuggling the explosives. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SP said.

