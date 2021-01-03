200 centres choosen for COVID-19 vaccination in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said 200 centres have been identified for administering COVID-19 vaccine across the district.
On Saturday, a dry run was conducted in three centres, Recharlapeta Primary Health Centre, Apollo Hospital and Ramanayyapeta, where the preparedness of the vaccination exercise was assessed by district officials.
In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said, “The COVID-19 vaccination drive will focus on three stages such as transportation of the vaccine from the storage source to the vaccination centre, administering it and observation of recipients for any health issues.”
“The recipients will be allowed to leave the vaccination centre only when they show no health complication. In the post-vaccination stage, a team of doctors will observe the condition of the recipients for half an hour,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
The district authorities have made preparations to cover nearly 40,000 front-line staff, including doctors in both public and private sectors in the first stage of the vaccination drive.
Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi, District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowareeswara Rao and other officials were present during the dry run.
