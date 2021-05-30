200-bed isolation centre opened in Singanamala

A 200-bed isolation centre for COVID-19 patients was opened at Korrapadu Social Welfare Hostel in Singanamala (SC) Assembly constituency in the district on Sunday.

The centre, an initiative of the Aluru Foundation, was inaugurated by Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi.

Chief Executive Officer of AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Aluru Sambasiva Reddy told The Hindu that meals would be provided free-of-cost to all patients. “This facility will be of immense help to patients with mild symptoms in the surrounding mandals. Services here are free,” he said.

Three doctors from Korrapadu PHC and Bukkarayasamudram have been deputed to monitor the health condition of the patients. The doctors, deputed in three different shifts, will visit the centre at three different times in a day, said District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad. In addition to them, 12 Asha workers, nurses and ANMs have been roped in to look after the needs of the patients.

Sixty oxygen cylinders have been procured for the facility that has 50 oxygen-supported beds.

Oxygen masks, stretchers, wheelchairs, backrests and other equipment have been procured for use at the isolation centre.