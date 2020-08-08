Andhra Pradesh

200-bed COVID facility to come up on Arts College campus

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat on Saturday said that a 200-bedded COVID critical care facility would be set up on the Government Arts College campus in the city.

Mr. Bharat, accompanied by District Hospitals Services coordinator Dr. Ramesh Kishore, inspected the arts college block. He said that an oxygen capsule would be installed to ensure oxygen supply for patients in a critical stage.

In Tuni, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a COVID ward with oxygen facility at the area hospital. He said, “Three more area hospitals and four Community Health Centres would soon get the oxygen facility to treat COVID patients.”

Over 1,000 new cases

A total of 1,310 new COVID cases have been reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning in the district. In Kakinada city, 280 persons have been infected and in Rajamahendravaram 94.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 11:12:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/200-bed-covid-facility-to-come-up-on-arts-college-campus/article32306595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story