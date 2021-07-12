200 attend faculty development event

As many as 200 participants from across the country attended the week-long AICTE-ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) conducted by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV)’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology that concluded recently.

SPMVV was one of the 72 institutions selected across India to conduct the programme simultaneously via Webex.

Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna found the theme ‘Innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship’ relevant to contemporary times and thanked the AICTE for bestowing the opportunity to the all-women varsity.