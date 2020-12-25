20-year-old man booked under POCSO for sending obscene photos to minor

Accused morphed the girl’s photos on obscene images and threatened to upload them on social media.

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly sending obscene photographs to a girl studying in seventh grade and threatening to upload photographs on social media.

According to Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam, the accused, B. Wesley, introduced himself to the 12-year-old girl by another name over a phone call some months ago. He wished the girl on her.

Wesley reportedly morphed her photographs on obscene images and threatened to post them on social media. He demanded ₹20,000 from the girl and collected the money through a boy studying in ninth grade.

The girl is a resident of Kaikalur mandal in Krishna district, while the accused is a native of Kalisapudi village, Undi mandal in West Godavari district.

“A couple of days ago, Wesley again demanded money from the girl. When she said she had no money, the accused asked for her gold ornaments. Following a tip-off by the boy (who had earlier collected the money), her family members observed the movements of the girl and found her handing over the jewellery on Thursday,” said Kaikalur SI T. Ramakrishna.

“We booked a case against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section. 419 (cheating by impersonation), 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and 354 (A) IPC (sexual harassment with an intention to outrage modesty) and arrested him,” Mr. Satyanandam said.

Instructions were given to investigate whether the accused had resorted to similar actions earlier. A cyberbullying sheet would be opened against the offender, the DSP added.