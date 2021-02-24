20-year-old girl murdered by ‘jilted lover’

A 20-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her jilted lover at Palapadu village in Narsaraopet.
The shocking incident took place in the fields at Palpadu village. Police identified the victim as Anusha, hailing from Gollapadu village in Muppala mandal. The accused, identified as Harshavardhan, is from Bollapalli village in Vinukonda mandal.
According to the police, the boy and girl were studying at a private college in Narsaraopet. They reportedly skipped college and went to a nearby field, where they had an argument.
In the heat of the argument, Harshavardhan, the accused, allegedly smashed Anusha’s head with a stone and later strangled her.
Narsaraopet Rural Police, who rushed to the scene of crime, said that jealousy could be the reason for the murder. The accused reportedly surrendered at the Narsaraopet police station later.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath