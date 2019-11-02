20-year-old ‘ends life’

A 20-year-old youth on Thursday night reportedly committed suicide by injecting medicine in his rented house under Ingaguduru police limits of Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

The deceased has been identified as Chilka Vamsi belongs to Guntur district and came to Machilipatnam in October to work in a local corporate hospital as technical assistant on a temporary basis.

Inaguduru Circle Inspector Akhil Zama said that Vamsi took the drastic step allegedly owing to personal problems including financial matters.

Referring to a letter purportedly written by Vamsi, Mr. Akil Zama has said, “The deceased had declared that no one was responsible for his death. The letter was found in the room where Vamsi was found dead.”

Speaking to a section of media, the corporate hospital management has stated that Vamsi did not respond to their phone calls since Thursday night.

“Some evidences have been collected from Vamsi’s room and the investigation is on. The body has been sent to District Government Hospital for post-mortem,” said Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.