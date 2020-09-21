20 write test in isolation rooms in Kurnool

RTC deploys special buses for candidates

The recruitment test for the ward and village secretariat staff was conducted amid COVID-19 fears by taking all precautionary measures on Sunday. Twenty candidates in the district wrote the test in special isolation rooms in two sessions.

In all, 55,768 candidates applied for the test at 194 centres, but 42,586 took the test recording 76.36% attendance.

Kurnool Collector G. Veerapandian interacted with a COVID-19 patient writing the exam in an isolation room at the Montissori E.M. School Centre in the city.

The district administration made all arrangements for the test to be conducted till September 26 to fill 1,276 posts. In all, 85,910 candidates had applied.

In the morning session at Kurnool 14 candidates wrote the test in isolation rooms. While eight were COVID-19 positive, six were found having temperature in thermal screening. In Adoni Arts and Science College one patient took the test with the invigilator too attending by wearing a PPE kit. In Kurnool city in the afternoon, three patients and two having temperature took the test in isolation rooms.

The APSRTC deployed 303 special buses to transport the candidates to their examination centres.

In Anantapur

Sixteen COVID-19 positive candidates took the test in Anantapur district. Out of 46,152 candidates only 34,742 wrote the examination recording an attendance of 75.29%, said District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Out of 24,825 applicants only 18,760 took the test in the morning session, while in the afternoon session out of 21,327 only 15,992 attended in the district. Joint Collector (Development) A. Siri went round some examination centre and checked the conduct of the test.