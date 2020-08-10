20 workers injured in road accident

Twenty workers of the MGNREGA scheme were injured when a mini-truck carrying them overturned near Karveti Nagaram mandal headquarters on Monday. There were 29 workers in the vehicle, mostly women, in the vehicle at the time of accident.

According to information, the workers, belonging to Gopisettipalle village of Karveti Nagaram mandal, were on their way to a work site nearby. The area police rushed to the spot and arranged 108 ambulances, shifting them to the Government Area Hospital at Puttur. While some of them suffered fractures, the condition of one of the injured was said to be serious.

Deputy Chief Minister Kalattur Narayanaswamy visited the hospital and spoke to the victims and their family members. He urged the hospital authorities to take all care of the victims and even shift them to the SVRR and SVIMS hospitals in Tirupati if required. The police have registered a case.