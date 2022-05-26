20% work on new integrated terminal completed at Vijayawada airport

The new facility will be able to handle 1,200 passengers

Construction of the new Integrated Terminal Building of Vijayawada International Airport under way at Gannavaram of Krishna district. | Photo Credit:

The new facility will be able to handle 1,200 passengers

The new integrated terminal building of the Vijayawada International Airport has begun to take a shape as about 20% of the project has been realised so far.

After several hiccups due to COVID pandemic and other factors, the construction work gained momentum recently and the foundation of the terminal building was being raised and piers for the four-lane approach road to the terminal were constructed.

Airport in-charge Director P. V. Rama Rao said the works were going at pace and so far 20% of the construction work related to the terminal building, apron and four-lane road were completed.

Currently, the airport has two different terminals for international and domestic passengers and the former could accommodate only up to 500 passengers at any point of time.

The new terminal in which international and domestic facilities would be integrated with world-class passenger facilities will be able to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and over 60 flight movements could be handled every day. The new terminal would be spread over three lakh square feet area.

The new terminal is coming up nearby the first terminal (currently the International terminal) aligned to the existing runway but a different entrance and roadway to the terminal would be constructed from the NH near Kesarapalli village.

The construction is supposed to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year. The airport's runway has already been extended up to 3,360 metres and could facilitate the landing of larger aircraft.