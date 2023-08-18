20 Veer Naris of A.P. honoured by Army Wives’ Welfare Association

August 18, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Veer Naris’ (war widows) were felicitated on the occasion of Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day, which is celebrated on August 23, by the association here on Friday. Twenty Veer Naris, including battle casualty and physical casualty, hailing from different parts of the State were honoured as a token of gratitude to the soldiers and their families for their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

Sharing their experiences, the veernaris felt that their husbands sacrificed their lives for the nation, and there was no scope for regrets. “Many people die in road accidents or otherwise. But my husband died while defending the motherland. People respect me and my family for his sacrifice,” said Ishrat Begum, a war widow. Her husband Rafivulla Baig died in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak.

Expressing similar views, Shanaz Khanum, a resident of Nizampatnam, said her husband Mohammad Rafiq died while serving in Jammu and Kashmir. It was during Operation Deewar, the Army’s fencing operation along the border, that he died. Ms. Khanum said her village Bavajipet is home to more military personnel than any other place in the district. “We feel it as a matter of pride to serve the nation,” she added.

Jyothi Yamparla, wife of hawaldar Hari Babu, said it would be of great help if she is given a job. Her husband died of refractory cardiogenic shock while in service.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, who took part in the felicitation ceremony, as part of the celebration of ‘Mera Maati Mera Desh / Veeron Ka Vandan’, said, “Our military forces have been away from their families for years and facing many adverse conditions in the defence of the country. They are guarding the borders of our country with dedication and rendering countless services to the motherland.”

“Today I feel blessed to honour 20 Veer Naris of our State. Their husbands made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the integrity of our country. As a result, the women have to make huge sacrifices to take care of their family and raise the children. It is our duty to support them and their families,” she said.

Maj. Gen. Rakesh Manocha, SM VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, and Poonam Manocha, chairperson, Family Welfare Association, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and A Shailaja Reddy, and Brigadier V. Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retd), Director, Sainik Welfare Department, were among those present.