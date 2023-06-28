20 unauthorised hawkers held during raids in Rajamahendravaram railway station

June 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department conducted raids on the platforms and on moving trains in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The personnel caught 20 unauthorised hawkers, who were allegedly selling water bottles and other food items on the station premises and in the trains.

Raids were conducted under the supervision of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases were registered by the RPF under Section 144 (Prohibition on Hawking) of the Railway Act, 1989, against the hawkers.

The objective was to instil moral fear against excess charging, curtail unauthorised hawkers, and sale of unauthorised food products and non-approved Proprietary Articles Items Display (PAD) at the railway stations, Mr. Rambabu said.

During the raids, catering stalls, and major and minor food units were checked. Quality of meals and snacks supplied at all the stalls and major units were also verified, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT