HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 unauthorised hawkers held during raids in Rajamahendravaram railway station

The hawkers are allegedly selling water bottles and other food items on the station premises and in trains

June 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Personnel of the RPF and Commercial Department conducting raids to check unauthorised hawkers at Rajamahendravaram railway station on Wednesday.

Personnel of the RPF and Commercial Department conducting raids to check unauthorised hawkers at Rajamahendravaram railway station on Wednesday.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department conducted raids on the platforms and on moving trains in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The personnel caught 20 unauthorised hawkers, who were allegedly selling water bottles and other food items on the station premises and in the trains.

Raids were conducted under the supervision of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu.

Cases were registered by the RPF under Section 144 (Prohibition on Hawking) of the Railway Act, 1989, against the hawkers.

The objective was to instil moral fear against excess charging, curtail unauthorised hawkers, and sale of unauthorised food products and non-approved Proprietary Articles Items Display (PAD) at the railway stations, Mr. Rambabu said.

During the raids, catering stalls, and major and minor food units were checked. Quality of meals and snacks supplied at all the stalls and major units were also verified, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.