20 students taken ill in Nandyal after consuming food at birthday party

Updated - August 03, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 09:14 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Close to 20 school students of a private school on the outskirts of Nandyal town were taken ill after they reportedly consumed food at a birthday party on the hostel premises on Friday night. The incident, however, came to light on Saturday.

Several students who took part in the event complained of symptoms associated with food poisoning. The management deployed a couple of doctors from Nandyal town to treat the students on the premises itself.

The district authorities conducted inspections on the premises as directed by the District Collector. meanwhile, a senior revenue official said that it was true that about 20 students fell sick after the party.

