20 students receive gold medals at Centurion University’s third convocation in Vizianagaram

December 23, 2023 - VIZIANAGARAM

The Centurion University of Technology and Management chancellor, G.S.N. Raju, has advised students to constantly update their knowledge and skills in order to handle the many challenges they will face in their careers and lives.

Mr. Raju and LTI Mindtree chief sustainability officer Paneesh Rao presented gold medals to 20 students and certificates to 140 candidates at the university’s third convocation in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Mr. Raju aso presented an honorary doctorate to Mr. Paneesh Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raju said that the university focused mainly on skill-oriented education to enable the students to land jobs in reputed firms quickly.

University vice-president, D.N. Rao, said the institution was improving infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities for all the new courses taught by experienced faculty members.

University vice-chancellor P.K. Mohanty, registrar P. Pallavi and others were present.

