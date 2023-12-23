GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 students receive gold medals at Centurion University’s third convocation in Vizianagaram

LTI Mindtree chief sustainability officer Paneesh Rao confered honorary doctorate by the university

December 23, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Centurion University chancellor G.S.N. Raju presenting the honorary doctorate to LTE Mindtree chief sustainability officer Paneesh Rao, at the university’s third convocation, held in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Centurion University chancellor G.S.N. Raju presenting the honorary doctorate to LTE Mindtree chief sustainability officer Paneesh Rao, at the university’s third convocation, held in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

The Centurion University of Technology and Management chancellor, G.S.N. Raju, has advised students to constantly update their knowledge and skills in order to handle the many challenges they will face in their careers and lives.

Mr. Raju and LTI Mindtree chief sustainability officer Paneesh Rao presented gold medals to 20 students and certificates to 140 candidates at the university’s third convocation in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Mr. Raju aso presented an honorary doctorate to Mr. Paneesh Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raju said that the university focused mainly on skill-oriented education to enable the students to land jobs in reputed firms quickly.

University vice-president, D.N. Rao, said the institution was improving infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities for all the new courses taught by experienced faculty members.

University vice-chancellor P.K. Mohanty, registrar P. Pallavi and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.