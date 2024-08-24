20 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya fall ill after ‘inhaling chemicals’ at Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya of Air Force Station, Suryalanka in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh were hospitalised with complaints of difficulties in breathing on August 24 (Saturday). They were discharged later.

Initially, it was alleged that the students fell ill after inhaling some chemicals in the school laboratory. However, school principal V. Mrudula denied the allegations.

“The incident occurred when the students were playing on the ground during the lunch break. There is no truth in the allegations that the students fell ill due to a chemical reaction in the laboratory. We did not even open the laboratory today and the laboratory does not have any chemicals which can cause breathing problems to the students,” Ms. Mrudula told The Hindu.

She said that the students facing breathing problems were immediately rushed to a hospital.

Bapatla Revenue Divisional Officer G. Ravinder, after investigating the incident said, “A student conducted some experiments with unidentified substances on her own at her house on August 23 (Friday). She stopped the experiment as her mother called her. The student carried the experiment material in her bag to the school on August 24 (Saturday). When she opened her bag, some students felt breathing issues.”

The school staff shifted the students to a hospital nearby and all students are doing well, Mr. Ravinder said.

The RDO said the police were investigating the incident, adding that the exact reasons for the incident would be established soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the students were extended the best healthcare services.

