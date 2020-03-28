20 quarantined at Hindupur test negative

Twenty out of the 30 persons quarantined in the Hindupur Government Hospital have tested negative for COVID-19 much to the relief of their family members and district officials.

Samples of the remaining persons were collected on Saturday and sent to the COVID-9 testing laboratory in Anantapur. The results were likely to be known on Sunday.

They are all the family members of a woman, who had come to meet them after her Haj visit.

Another 145 persons, who had come in contact with her when she got herself admitted to the Balaji Hospital at Hindupur, were put under home isolation and being monitored.

The hospital was closed down and sanitisation activity was carried out on Friday.