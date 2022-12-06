20 police personnel suspended for skipping Rayalaseema Garjana bandobast duty

December 06, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KURNOOL

They arrived in Kurnool from Anantapur and Nandyal districts, but were absent from the ‘call’ conducted by Kurnool Superintendent of Police

Ramesh Susarla

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Kaushal has suspended 20 police personnel of Anantapur and Nandyal districts for not reporting to the bandobast duty on Sunday evening and skipping the duty on Monday during the Rayalaseema Garjana at STBC Degree College in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was attended by MPs, MLAs, and Ministers from all the districts of Rayalaseema, and many police personnel were drafted for the bandobast duty.

The suspension order was served on 16 home guards of the undivided Kurnool district; head constable Rajasekhar of Adoni I-Town police station; constable Chennaiah of Adoni II-Town police station; constable B. Maheswarachari of Adoni Taluk police station; and constable Sharada of Veldurthi police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They had arrived in Kurnool for Rayalaseema Garjana duties but were absent from the “call” conducted by the SP at the district police parade ground on Sunday evening.

Of the 16 suspended home guards, six were from Adoni, four each from Atmakur and Dhone, and one each from Kurnool and Allagadda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US