20 police personnel suspended for skipping Rayalaseema Garjana bandobast duty

December 06, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Kaushal has suspended 20 police personnel of Anantapur and Nandyal districts for not reporting to the bandobast duty on Sunday evening and skipping the duty on Monday during the Rayalaseema Garjana at STBC Degree College in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was attended by MPs, MLAs, and Ministers from all the districts of Rayalaseema, and many police personnel were drafted for the bandobast duty.

The suspension order was served on 16 home guards of the undivided Kurnool district; head constable Rajasekhar of Adoni I-Town police station; constable Chennaiah of Adoni II-Town police station; constable B. Maheswarachari of Adoni Taluk police station; and constable Sharada of Veldurthi police station.

They had arrived in Kurnool for Rayalaseema Garjana duties but were absent from the “call” conducted by the SP at the district police parade ground on Sunday evening.

Of the 16 suspended home guards, six were from Adoni, four each from Atmakur and Dhone, and one each from Kurnool and Allagadda.

ADVERTISEMENT