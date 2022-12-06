  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

20 police personnel suspended for skipping Rayalaseema Garjana bandobast duty

They arrived in Kurnool from Anantapur and Nandyal districts, but were absent from the ‘call’ conducted by Kurnool Superintendent of Police

December 06, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Kaushal has suspended 20 police personnel of Anantapur and Nandyal districts for not reporting to the bandobast duty on Sunday evening and skipping the duty on Monday during the Rayalaseema Garjana at STBC Degree College in the city.

The programme was attended by MPs, MLAs, and Ministers from all the districts of Rayalaseema, and many police personnel were drafted for the bandobast duty.

The suspension order was served on 16 home guards of the undivided Kurnool district; head constable Rajasekhar of Adoni I-Town police station; constable Chennaiah of Adoni II-Town police station; constable B. Maheswarachari of Adoni Taluk police station; and constable Sharada of Veldurthi police station.

They had arrived in Kurnool for Rayalaseema Garjana duties but were absent from the “call” conducted by the SP at the district police parade ground on Sunday evening.

Of the 16 suspended home guards, six were from Adoni, four each from Atmakur and Dhone, and one each from Kurnool and Allagadda.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.