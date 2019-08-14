20 persons stranded in islands rescued

The National Disaster Response Force and the Krishna police on Wednesday rescued nearly 20 persons, including eight Yanadi tribal people, who were stranded in the islands of the river Krishna.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranth Babu said: “Many Yanadi families ventured into the backwaters and fields in search of fish and crab.

The stretch of the river bed villages in the mandals upstream Puligadda aqueduct are under the watch of the police and the NDRF to avoid any untoward incident.”

Boat services suspended

In Papavinasam village of Avanigadda mandal, a total of four sericulture farmers were rescued, while others, stranded in Amudalalanka and Veluvolulanka, were rescued by the police.

In the islands of Eelachetla Dibba and Etimoga, which cut off from the mainland, the police have suspended plying of boats to cross the river and ferried them on the punt to their villages safely.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar said that all the strategic habitations were identified for evacuation if the inflow down the Prakasam Barrage crosses six lakh cusecs. “The inflow down the Prakasam Barrage was nearly 4.5 lakh cusecs on Wednesday,” said Mr. Udaya Bhaskar.

The Diviseema region, where the river Krishna splits into two steams before its confluence into the sea, is under the close watch of the disaster relief force.

“Our teams have been prepared to swing into relief and rescue operations in the event of floods. In the upstream Prakasam Barrage, teams of police have been deployed across the mandals of Jaggayyapeta, Kanchikacherla, and Nandigama,” said Mr. Ravindranth Babu.