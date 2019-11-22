Andhra Pradesh

20 passengers injured as lorry rams RTC bus

The accident site at Thimmapuram Achampeta Crossroad near Kakinada in East Godavari district.

The accident site at Thimmapuram Achampeta Crossroad near Kakinada in East Godavari district.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMBABU

About 20 passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus were injured when a lorry rammed it from behind at Timmapur-Achhampeta Crossroad in Kakinada in East Godavari district on Friday.

The injured were admitted to Kakinada Government General Hospital and the condition of three passengers is said to be critical.

The bus overturned and dragged up to some distance causing injuries to the victims, the locals said.

The Razole depot bus was travelling from Malkipuram to Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred. The lorry driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the lorry driver.

