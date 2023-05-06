ADVERTISEMENT

20 passengers from Telangana injured as bus falls on its side on Srisailam Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh

May 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The passengers hailing from Sandrukunta in Bhadradri Kothagumem district were on their way to Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

The Hindu Bureau

The private bus that met with an accident fell on the Srisailam Ghat Road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Twenty passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in fell on its side on the Srisailam Ghat Road near Shikharam at Deyyala Malupu on May 6 (Saturday).  The injured were sifted to Srisailam Project Hospital at Sunnipenta.

The passengers, all hailing from Sandrukunta village of Bhadradri Kothagumem district in Telangana, were on their way to the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.

Ten persons received severe injuries as most of them fractured their legs or hands while three of them got head injuries. 

The speeding bus fell on its side after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating with a turning, said Srisailam Sub-Inspector Mallu Diwakar Reddy, adding that the Sunnipenta and Srisailam police personnel shifted the passengers to the hospital. 

The Dornala police have registered a case as the accident site falls under the police station limits.

