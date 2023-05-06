HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 passengers from Telangana injured as bus falls on its side on Srisailam Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh

The passengers hailing from Sandrukunta in Bhadradri Kothagumem district were on their way to Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

May 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus that met with an accident fell on the Srisailam Ghat Road on Saturday.

The private bus that met with an accident fell on the Srisailam Ghat Road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Twenty passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in fell on its side on the Srisailam Ghat Road near Shikharam at Deyyala Malupu on May 6 (Saturday).  The injured were sifted to Srisailam Project Hospital at Sunnipenta.

The passengers, all hailing from Sandrukunta village of Bhadradri Kothagumem district in Telangana, were on their way to the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.

Ten persons received severe injuries as most of them fractured their legs or hands while three of them got head injuries. 

The speeding bus fell on its side after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating with a turning, said Srisailam Sub-Inspector Mallu Diwakar Reddy, adding that the Sunnipenta and Srisailam police personnel shifted the passengers to the hospital. 

The Dornala police have registered a case as the accident site falls under the police station limits.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.