20 organisations urge government to remove toll gate at Jonnada

A delegation of all associations would meet Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways to explain the financial burden on the people of Vizianagaram with the establishment of toll gate, says Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president

Published - July 06, 2024 07:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash addressing a meeting in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash addressing a meeting in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president and Forum for Better Vizianagaram secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Saturday urged the government to take immediate steps for the removal of the toll gate at Jonnada, Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route, as it was set up on an old road.

The forum organised a round table meeting with representatives of 20 organisations — Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Vizianagaram Hotels Association, Bulk Drug Suppliers Association, Wholesale Crackers Association and other trade bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a delegation of all associations would meet Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari to explain the financial burden on the people of Vizianagaram with the establishment of the toll gate. CREDAI State vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose said that the people of Vizianagaram would face more trouble as their frequency of travel was more compared to others on the Visakhapatnam-Raipur National Highway.

Rotary Club former president Motamarri Srinivasa Rao, Hotels Association’s president G. Srinivasa Rao, Mana Vooru Vizianagaram founder-secretary Alavelli Sekhar and others vowed to fight till the toll gate was removed or relocated. The forum treasurer Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, member K.R.K. Raju and others were also present.

