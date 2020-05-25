20 new cases through single source emerge in E. Godavari

KAKINADA

25 May 2020 23:54 IST

In all, 31 infections were traced to a man who died on May 20

At least 20 persons, all primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on May 20, tested positive for the virus in East Godavari on Monday.

Of the 20 cases, 11 persons belong to Ramachandrapuram town, five from Gollala Maamidada in Pedapudi mandal, the native place of the deceased person, and four from Bikkavolu area. One of them is a pregnant woman, according to District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela.

“All the 20 persons had come in contact with the deceased man. A majority of them have been shifted to the GSL Hospital in Ramamahendravaram and their condition is stable,” East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu.

While some others, infected but asymptomatic, have been permitted to undergo the medical treatment at their residence itself, given suitable conditions for ‘complete isolation’, the Collector said.

In all, 31 persons till Monday had contracted the infection from the deceased who worked at a hotel.