Andhra Pradesh

20 new cases through single source emerge in E. Godavari

In all, 31 infections were traced to a man who died on May 20

At least 20 persons, all primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on May 20, tested positive for the virus in East Godavari on Monday.

Of the 20 cases, 11 persons belong to Ramachandrapuram town, five from Gollala Maamidada in Pedapudi mandal, the native place of the deceased person, and four from Bikkavolu area. One of them is a pregnant woman, according to District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela.

“All the 20 persons had come in contact with the deceased man. A majority of them have been shifted to the GSL Hospital in Ramamahendravaram and their condition is stable,” East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu.

While some others, infected but asymptomatic, have been permitted to undergo the medical treatment at their residence itself, given suitable conditions for ‘complete isolation’, the Collector said.

In all, 31 persons till Monday had contracted the infection from the deceased who worked at a hotel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/20-new-cases-through-single-source-emerge-in-e-godavari/article31674734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY