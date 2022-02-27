‘20 medium industries in the pipeline in Chittoor’

New units will create 6,841 jobs, say industry officials

New units will create 6,841 jobs, say industry officials

The officials of thec(APIIC) and Chittoor District Industries Center (DIC) on Saturday said that as many as 20 medium industries would be set up in Chittoor district on a war-footing, while another 171 industries, including small-scale units, would be coming up in the near future.

The officials said these new units would create 6,841 jobs.

APIIC zonal manager Soni Suhana and DIC general manager Pratap Reddy chaired the meeting of industrial exports incentives committee meeting here.

Mr. Pratap Reddy said that at present, there were 177 major and mega industries in Chittoor district with an investment of ₹24,000 crore, and providing 84,000 jobs. In addition to them, 10,000-plus minor industries were operating with about ₹7,000 crore investment and providing 1.17 lakh jobs in the district.

The APIIC official said that as many as 260 applications were cleared through the single desk system. Of the 20 newly-coming up medium industries, 5 have been reserved for the SC/ST beneficiaries, she said.