Andhra Pradesh

₹20 lakh worth liquor seized near Vijayawada, four arrested

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials recovering liquor stocks imported from Punjab and concealed in a haystack at Manthena village, near Vijayawada, on Saturday.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials recovering liquor stocks imported from Punjab and concealed in a haystack at Manthena village, near Vijayawada, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Task Force police seize gutkha products

In a joint operation, officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Vijayawada Police on Saturday conducted raids and seized 5,162 liquor bottles imported from Punjab. The recovered stocks was worth about ₹20 lakh, said SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Moka Sathi Babu.

The officials arrested Veeranki Venkataramana of Manthena village, Kankipadu mandal, Kondapalli Anand, Sk. Mahaboob Subhani and Sk. Rafi, natives of Vijayawada.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Mr. Sathi Babu said Venkataramana, an agriculture labourer, joined hands to illegally transport liquor from Punjab. They deposited some amount in the account of a person of Punjab.

The accused waylaid a maize-laden lorry and brought the stocks meant to be transported to Arunachal Pradesh. The stocks were hidden in a hay stack at Manthena village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) V. Harshavardhan Raju said on a tip-off the teams seized the stocks. “The vehicle along with the seized stocks and the accused would be produced in the court,” the DCP said.

Gutkha seized

In a separate raid, the Commissioner’s Task Force police team led by Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao, intercepted a van and seized gutkha products, valued about Rs.27 lakh. They arrested four persons in the case.

The gang were transporting 87 bags of gutkha packets and five gunny bags of tobacco products from Bengaluru, to be sold to retailers at Tadepallugudem, Jangareddygudem, Nallajerla, Ravulapalem and other towns in West and East Godavari districts, said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:52:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/20-lakh-worth-liquor-seized-near-vijayawada-four-arrested/article31768760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY